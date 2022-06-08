Mullingar man builds his business despite some inequalities in support system

By Claire Corrigan

Focus on people’s abilities and not disabilities – those were the strong words of a Mullingar man who, despite suffering a stroke meaning that he will be disabled for life, set up a business in 2020 and has worked hard to continue the company since.

“Rather than people with disabilities being at home all day not doing anything, it’s much better to give them something to do that they are both interested in and capable of doing,” Donal Coade told Topic this week.

In his view, if a person is facing long-term disability, nothing should affect their disability allowance. “My disability is not going to suddenly magically disappear.”