Mullingar man to take part in Canadian reality adventure series

By Lorraine Murphy

Twelve weeks ago, Andrew Moran was at home in Mullingar, watching Gold Rush – a TV program that follows real gold mining teams through the Klondike region of The Yukon, Canada’s smallest and western-most territory, and decided to apply to take part. Ten weeks later, just days before St Patrick’s day last, he landed in Yukon to begin working for one of the main protagonists, real gold miner, Tony Beets. As filming is about to start on the new season of the show, grandad Paul Moran told Topic how it all happened for Mullingar Educate Together past-pupil Andrew.

“He sent a message to Tony Beets, one of the three main protagonists in Gold Rush and it took off from there,” Paul said. “Hundreds of men and women around the world are actively looking to work with these main players on social media and they have never been called, but Andrew was. He got a Visa from the Canadian Embassy, Garda clearance, did two FaceTime interviews and off he went, on his own, travelling for 60 hours from Dublin Airport to Yukon.”