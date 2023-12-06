Mullingar property has easy access to town with large selection of amenities nearby

19 Burnell Drive

Mullingar

Co. Westmeath

Asking Price: €275,000

3 Bedroom – 1 Bath – Semi-Detached

Situated on a corner site in the rarely available Burnell Drive estate in Mullingar, this well maintained three-bedroom semi-detached house is in good condition throughout. With a large tarmac drive to the front of the property offering ample car parking space, this property would make an ideal family home given it’s close location to nearby shops, schools and the town centre. Offering room to extend, added insulation, south west facing rear gardens and upgraded bathroom and wardrobes.

The accommodation briefly comprises of an entrance hall with laminate floor leading to the living room with laminate floor and cast-iron open fireplace. Fully fitted kitchen with floor tiling and breakfast bar that is open plan with the dining area with solid wood floors. A guest WC completes the ground floor.

The first floor consists of a carpeted landing giving access to the three bedrooms all with carpet floors and built in wardrobes. The main family bathroom is a tiled three-piece suite.

Burnell Drive is a mature development and ideally situated on the old Dublin Road within easy access to the town with it large selection of amenities both social and essential at your fingertips also within easy access to the N4 motorway. Viewing is highly recommended.

Contact Sherry FitzGerald Davitt & Davitt today on 044 934 0000 to book your viewing slot right away. For further details and additional pictures of the property, click here.