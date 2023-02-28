Mullingar property has the perfect price and location

94 Ginnell Terrace,

Mullingar, N91P3V7

Asking Price €169,950

This four bedroom mid-terrace property has come to the market recently and is not expected to be available for long, as the price and location favours anyone looking for a family home that doesn’t mind a bit of DIY.

This spacious mid terrace residence, located in a popular part of Mullingar, was extended to the rear some years back and has a large rear yard, making it ideal for a children’s play area – plenty of space for the swings and trampoline in this yard!

The location, Ginnell Terrace is across the road from St Colman’s National School, St Paul’s Church, Bellview Medical Centre and is a few minutes walk to the shops, Lakepoint Business Park, the cinema, sports clubs, bus stops and the town centre. The location is also very close to the Greenway and Canal walkway, as well as the main N4 and N52 dual carriageways.

This Ginnell Terrace property offers endless potential to any prospective investor, DIY enthusiast or first-time buyer looking for their first family home with room to grow.

The current accommodation consists of a tiled entrance hall, leading to the living room with semi-solid timber floor and solid fuel stove with a back boiler. The kitchen is fitted with storage units and a tiled floor. A second tiled hallway leads to the ground floor bedroom at the rear of the house with en-suite bedroom and patio doors to the rear.

The first floor consists of landing with laminate floor giving access to the three bedrooms, all with carpet flooring. The main family bathroom currently has a three-piece suite and lino flooring.

A large backyard with a shed offers ample extra storage and space for you to develop as per your requirements. Features to take into account when purchasing this property are the solid fuel central heating, the new monitored alarm system, the property is overlooking the main green area, the large yard to rear, room to extend the property if required and last but not least-the location is great.

Viewing is recommended as a quick sale is anticipated. Contact Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt and Davitt today 0n 044 934 0000.