Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Mullingar Shamrocks GAA clubhouse bar re-opens after 10 years of closed doors

By Admin
Eamon McGowan (left) watches as bar manager David Coyne turns the key to the re-opened bar.

Mullingar Shamrocks GAA club will have an official re-opening of its clubhouse bar which closed its doors over a decade ago.

A special event will be held next Friday (June 24) to honour the long-anticipated re-opening, hosted by internationally renowned impressionist Conor Moore and local musician Ross Corroon – both club members.

The fully-fitted bar is managed by senior player David Coyne – coincidentally, David’s father had been bar manager for the original opening in 1991. Pictures have been fitted around the room to honour the history of the club such as the four-in-a-row Flanagan Cup victories between 1992-1995.

