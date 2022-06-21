Mullingar Shamrocks GAA clubhouse bar re-opens after 10 years of closed doors

Mullingar Shamrocks GAA club will have an official re-opening of its clubhouse bar which closed its doors over a decade ago.

A special event will be held next Friday (June 24) to honour the long-anticipated re-opening, hosted by internationally renowned impressionist Conor Moore and local musician Ross Corroon – both club members.

The fully-fitted bar is managed by senior player David Coyne – coincidentally, David’s father had been bar manager for the original opening in 1991. Pictures have been fitted around the room to honour the history of the club such as the four-in-a-row Flanagan Cup victories between 1992-1995.