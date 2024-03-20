Thursday, March 21, 2024
Mullingar teacher gets national exposure with carpool karaoke

By Ciaran Brennan

Mullingar Community College music teacher Joe Monaghan demonstrated his music and editing skills with his submission to the Carpool Karaoke competition during this year’s ETB week. His submission was reposted to the ETB Instagram page. Multiple Mr Monaghans feature in the video where he performed a version of ‘A Place To Learn’ which was written by Tullamore College for the 2023 ETB day song competition.

The teacher plays the guitar, sings lead and performs backing vocals in the track. Mr Monaghan played every instrument heard in the track.

