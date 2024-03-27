Mullingar Town Band enjoys a ‘hectic’ St Patrick’s Day

Mullingar Town Band played five parades between Westmeath and Offaly on St Patrick’s Day this year. “We got great support from the public in all the parades we were at,” band director Kim Magee told Topic. “Everyone clapped along to the band which really encourages the band members. It livens them up.” They started in Tullamore, County Offaly at 11.30am before playing in Clara at 12.30pm. The group travelled to Moate for 1.30pm and played their home parade in Mullingar at 3pm before finishing up in Castlepollard at 5pm.

“Going from Tullamore to Clara was a big rush and Clara to Moate was another big rush. We had the band told so they knew what to do. They’re great to work with and they never complain. They’re very professional for such a young group,” said Kim.