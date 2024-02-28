Mullingar Train Station on track for change

By Lorraine Murphy

New carriages by the end of the year, real-time information displayed on the platforms, help for visually impaired passengers and automatic doors. These are just some of the changes happening at Mullingar Train Station. With increased fuel costs, reduced fares and more students than ever commuting from home, passenger numbers through the station have exploded in a relatively short time.

Until now, there has been little or no increase in capacity but extra carriages on the line are just one of the improvements passengers can expect this year. Gerry Fagan has worked at the train station for over 20 years. He told Topic about the upcoming improvements, the boom in travel and how times have changed at the station.