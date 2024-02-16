Mullingar’s Niamh Algar to star in new Sky drama

By Diarmuid Sherry. BAFTA nominee Niamh Algar is to continue her award-winning career in a new period drama called ‘Mary and George’. Mullingar’s Algar plays a character named Sandie in the series, and teams up with Oscar award winner, Julianne Moore and ‘Cinderella’ actor, Nich­olas Galitzine in a series inspired by the true story of Mary Villiers, who moulded her son to seduce King James I to become his all-powerful lover.

Mary & George is adapted from The King’s Assassin by Benjamin Woolley, a nonfiction book that details “the conspiracy to kill King James I by his handsome lover, the Duke of Buckingham.”