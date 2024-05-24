Saturday, May 25, 2024
Subscribe
Sign in

Mullingar’s Order of Malta placed third in National CPR Challenge

By Topic.ie

By Diarmuid Sherry
The Mullingar Unit of The Order of Malta have been celebrating a top placement in the CPR Challenge of the National Rescue & CPR Challenge. Laura Filtness, Mary Shaw and Sharon Mangan represented the town’s Order of Malta and came third place out of forty teams competing at the event hosted by Mullingar Fire Station on Saturday, 11 May.

The local team received a Newbridge Silverware trophy as a reward for their placing at a ceremony at the Mullingar Park Hotel on the evening of the competition.

read_more
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Presentation made to T.E.A.M. following half marathon
Next article
Illegal dumpers should “expect to be on camera” warns Council officer

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers