Mullingar’s Order of Malta placed third in National CPR Challenge

By Diarmuid Sherry

The Mullingar Unit of The Order of Malta have been celebrating a top placement in the CPR Challenge of the National Rescue & CPR Challenge. Laura Filtness, Mary Shaw and Sharon Mangan represented the town’s Order of Malta and came third place out of forty teams competing at the event hosted by Mullingar Fire Station on Saturday, 11 May.

The local team received a Newbridge Silverware trophy as a reward for their placing at a ceremony at the Mullingar Park Hotel on the evening of the competition.