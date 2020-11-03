Mullingar’s Tumelo Tlou helps Athlone Town FC to reach last four of FAI Cup

By Paul O’Donovan

Former Mullingar Athletic player Tumelo Tlou was part of the Athlone Town FC team that caused a major shock when beating Premier Division Shelbourne to reach the semi-finals of the FAI Cup.

Tumelo, who has been a regular with First Division Athlone Town, was delighted to be part of Adrian Carberry’s side that upset the odds when they knocked out Shels on an emphatic 4-1 scoreline in the cup quarter-final played in Lisseywollen, Athlone last Saturday afternoon.

Tlou, played for several years with the underage teams in Mullingar Athletic before moving to Athlone Town. In fact, Tlou was involved in the goal of the game last Saturday, when he started the move for Athlone’s fourth goal. He picked out Ryan Manning and Manning played in Dean George who made no mistake with a fantastic strike as George completed his hat-trick in the comfortable win.