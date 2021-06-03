NCSE publishes list of special classes for primary and post primary schools in Offaly

The National Council for Special Education (NCSE) this week published the list of special classes available in Primary and Post Primary schools across County Offaly.

The list provides important information to assist parents in supporting their child’s education.

Minister of State for Special Education and Inclusion, Josepha Madigan T.D., welcomed the publication, saying: “The publication today of the list of special classes for this September will be a great support to parents and families of young people with special educational needs, and confirms the commitment to ensure that young people have appropriate school places suitable to their needs.

I want to thank everyone in the National Council for Special Education for their work in supporting special education and the establishment of special classes. Across the country, the number of special classes continues to grow year-on-year. Today’s announcement is another step on the road to strengthening support and inclusion in our education system for the benefit of all students, and will ensure that students have the supports needed to reach their full potential.”