New Collinstown properties have something for everyone

In case you missed last week’s 12 page feature on these readily available and readily liveable homes, we are happy to feature the beautiful Clog na Léinn properties on this week’s ‘Property of the Week’ page.

Rarely have estate properties such as these quality detached houses come to the market finished to such a high standard. Pick the home that suits you best, choosing from The Glenidan, The Kilpatrick or the Ran­aghan.

Each new home has four bedrooms and three full bathrooms. The properties, available as single and double storey homes, are extremely well insulated to an A1 energy rated standard; equipped with a NIBE Exhaust Air Heat Pump and a Solar Power Generation System (PV Array). The NIBE Exhaust Air Heat Pump allows homeowners to enjoy a balanced and comfortable indoor climate, whether it is a hot summer day, or in the depths of winter. The PV Array reduces your AC power draw and reliance from the grid, while lowering your overall energy cost at the same time.

The 62 houses in this estate are block-free above ground, timber-framed constructions, manufactured using the latest technology with bespoke finishing on each house, as new homeowners choose their own finishes. These stunning properties include everything from the fridge, washing machine and tumble dryer to the dishwasher, cooking range, and microwave oven.

Working from home has never been so luxurious as you have high speed broadband in the area, a top class, elegantly finished individual home with amazing views in the friendly Collinstown area.

Properties in the Clog na Léinn housing development have a total green space area of over 1 acre, which includes 1.59 km of walkable footpaths as well as four green spaces / parks to ensure the continuation of the rural environment within the community. These green spaces within the community provide homeowners with walkable areas; areas for children to play, to walk the dogs, or as a place to sit, have a picnic, relax and enjoy the beauty of the community.

In addition to the immediate green spaces and manicured areas, you have the beautiful Lough Lene. The lough is approximately 2km from Clog Na Léinn, enabling you to walk or cycle to the waters, where you can swim, paddle board, kayak, canoe or fish.

Enjoy all that Collinstown Pitch & Putt Club has to offer. The club is located approximately 0.75 km from Clog Na Léinn estate. It is affiliated to the governing body of Irish Pitch and Putt (Pitch and Putt Ireland / PPI) and has hosted numerous championship tournaments in the past.

The vast Mullaghmeen Forest area is not too far away from Clog na Léinn. This forest is the largest planted beech forest in Ireland with 400 ha. of forest that includes a very interesting native tree collection and is perfect for treks and long forest walks, as well as picnics and biking.

The popular historic Fore Abbey is just under 6km from the Clog Na Léinn estate. It’s a great spot to enjoy a leisurely day out with friends and visitors, and introduce them to the Seven Wonders of Fore!

The area features a 3km looped walk around Fore Abbey, named St Féchín’s Way. St Féchín founded a Christian monastery in the seventh century AD and it’s believed that 300 monks lived in the community. Among the remains on the site is a church built around AD 900.

Also in the Fore area is the very popular Nancy to Nellie’s Walk; a walk that it honours the lifetime friendship between two women who lived on the path, Nancy McDermott and Nelly Dunne.

There’s no shortage of GAA clubs in Westmeath and a home in Clog Na Léinne means you’re just 1km from The Lough Lene Gaels, the local Gaelic Athletic Association club. This club is part of the GAA Healthy Club project (HCP).

Book your Clog na Leinne home today

These properties have to be seen to be believed and we encourage immediate viewing, so that you don’t miss out!

Contact Jennifer Walsh in the Castlepollard office of Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt & Davitt, on 044 966 1000 / 086 394 6428 or by email on jwalsh@sfdd.ie to make sure you’re in with a chance to secure your dream home in the Clog na Léinn estate in Collinstown.