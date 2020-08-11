New Discount Voucher books offer big savings in local stores

Everyone loves a bargain and what better than when you can have over 20 bargains in stores throughout your own town! The Westmeath Topic has joined forces with numerous local businesses to bring you some exclusive discounts that you can avail of around Mullingar.

We are all well aware of the truly great shopping outlets and services in Mullingar and it is great to see individuals, friends and families out and enjoying the many stores and their offerings again.

In total there are 25 vouchers in the ‘Mullingar Discount Voucher Book’. Each voucher is for a different store and there is plenty to choose from with food outlets, gift stores, electrical, mot­or­ing, home improvements, healthcare, footwear and lots more all included. Participating stores all have their own individual discount offers – some including up to 20% off purchases, others with 10% discounts, free gifts, buy 1 – get 1 free offers and more..

You can pick up your free ‘Mullingar Discount Voucher Book’ in any participating outlet, Topic Newspapers offices on Dominick Street, or in hotels and coffee shops around the town. There is also a digital edition available which you can view at www.topic. ie/lifestyle and retailers are happy to accept the discount voucher when shown in store from your phone.

Why Shop Local?

Local stores are owned by local people, therefore they are eager to ensure you get a great service and are happy with the end product. You can physically view, touch and see the size/shape/colour, etc of your potential purchase in local stores – eliminating the hassle of returning items or waiting for a refund not to mention the instant gratification you receive and you can be guaranteed your parcel won’t get lost in transit!

With the newly enhanced street- scape of Mullingar, more and more shoppers are taking the opportunity to enjoy some retail therapy. It is now common to see friends meet up for coffee, lunch, etc in outdoor spaces around Mullingar town centre. The new spacious streets also ensure there is ample room to get around comfortably while maintaining social distancing.

Remember when a local store helped with a job, donation, prize, sponsorship? Well that’s only possible when you continue to support local businesses.

Buying from local stores ensures you are protecting local jobs. Did you know that every €10 spent in local independent stores generates up to €50 of benefit in the local community? So the next time you’re thinking of making a purchase, make sure your supporting local!

Time and time again, local business owners show their support for Mullingar town and it’s people through job opportunities, purchasing from local producers, craftspeople, tradespeople and now they continue to do so, by offering these fantastic discounts available in the ‘Mullingar Discount Voucher Book’.

Participating outlets include: My Cleaners, Four Star Pizza, Euronics, Roma Cafe, Tormey Butchers, David O’Malley Jewellers, CL Recycling, Mileage Tyres, Annebrook House Hotel, Wholesome Kitchen, Lolly Polly Dog Grooming, McNamee Tyres, Apache Pizza, Old Stand Off Licence, Shaws Hardware, Wines Direct, Presents, Smyth’s Hardware, Lakeland Interiors, Quality Motor Parts, The Fish Market, Maguire Dental, Paul Byron Shoes and MDM Mobile Valeting. Pick up yours from one of these participating businesses, Topic offices or view your digital edition here.