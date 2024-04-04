New local programme for young people experiencing loss following bereavement

By Lorraine Murphy

On April 10, a new Rainbows programme begins in Mullingar for children and young people experiencing loss following bereavement and parental separation. Rainbows is a free, voluntary, inclusive service, supporting children and young people experiencing grief and loss resulting from bereavement, par-ental separation, pare-ntal relationship breakdown and divorce.

Parents have been bringing their children to Mullingar Rainbows for over twenty years. One such mother is Áine*, who contacted Rainbows following her separation. She told Topic about her experience.