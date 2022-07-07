Open your doors for Fleadh

As Mullingar braces itself for the return of Fleadh Cheoil after 60 years, organisers say accommodation is in short supply and are appealing to locals around the county to open their doors and make room for performers and visitors.

More than 500,000 people are expected to come to the town during Fleadh week (July 31–August 7).

“This is perhaps the biggest event that Mullingar has ever hosted. We want to roll out the welcome mat for all who wish to visit the town and the county of Westmeath,” said Fleadh Executive Committee Chairperson, Joe Connaire.

“We are so grateful to the hosts who have opened their doors so far, to welcome visitors to Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann Mullingar.

“We’d encourage all hosts, hotels and B&Bs to keep accommodation affordable and accessible to all who want to join in the celebrations, to listen to wonderful traditional music, cheer on our outstanding competitors, and take part in a celebration of Irish culture.”

So far, hundreds of people have offered up rooms and accommodation for visitors and competitors, but organisers are looking for hundreds more to get on board so that many more can experience this world-class event.

Potential hosts can get in touch by emailing: accommodation@fleadhcheoil.ie

Meanwhile, many hotels in the Mullingar area are fully booked for the Fleadh and the remaining summer season.

The number of rooms available has been drastically reduced due to local hotels housing refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.