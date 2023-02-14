Opinion: With Mullingar traffic, there are solutions to obvious problems

By Des Walsh, Mullingar businessman

Everybody knows the traffic lights at Pearse Street/Castle Street junction are the main cause of the traffic mess in Mullingar and this could be helped if the traffic lights were removed and the roundabout put back – but this is not the only cause of the traffic mess.

At Dominick Square, a visiting motorist driving up Oliver Plunkett Street or down Dominick Street comes to a roundabout which looks like a traffic lights controlled roundabout, without realising the traffic lights are there only to control pedestrians crossing and as the lights are green he can assume he can drive straight through, thinking the lights are red for cars coming down Mary Street.