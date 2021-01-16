Pamela Greville reflects on a glittering career

In an interview with Paul O’Donovan

After decades of playing the game she loves so much, camogie star Pamela Greville has decided to retire.

You could say that Pamela, now aged 37, enjoyed a glittering career over the past 25 years, but the truth is, that on a national level, Pamela won most of her top honours in the past five years, at an age when many players are long into their retirement.

In this exclusive interview with Topic, Greville, who is arguably Westmeath’s best ever camogie player, recalls the highs and the lows of a career which produced great memories, great friends and a crock of gold at the end of it all as regards All-Ireland titles and personal honours.

“I always said when I retire, I would retire from both club and county and that would be it”, said Pamela who announced her retirement in the week prior to Christmas.

Pamela decided to retire shortly after her brother Johnny stepped down as Westmeath camogie manager, after a hugely successful three year stint.