Paul Kilroy – Man on a Mission

Ask any twenty-something from Ireland who opts for a spell of living overseas what their typical week is like and you’ll most likely hear the words “work” and “drink”. Ask Paul Kilroy and you’ll hear that, and then some.

It was 2015 and while working in the construction sites of Sydney that Paul decided it was time for a change of lifestyle.

“I went to Australia when I was 20 and I wasn’t long falling into the trap of working and drinking. There’s plenty of other things to do but it’s easy to fall into that lifestyle,” he said.