Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Photos: Birthday celebrations for Christy Martin

By Topic.ie

It was a case of “standing room only” in The Bridge Bar, Mullingar on Saturday night, 18 May, as crowds from near and far gathered to celebrate the 70th birthday of Cullion man, Christy Martin.

Full photo coverage in this week’s issue.

