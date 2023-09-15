Saturday, September 16, 2023
‘Player Welfare’ a concern for ladies playing club football and camogie

By Topic.ie
Michaela O’Connor of Mullingar Shamrocks tries to find a way past Laura Walsh of Garrycastle during last Sunday’s Ladies Senior Football Championship game in Springfield, Mullingar.

A number of people involved in Westmeath Ladies GAA Clubs, including players, have voiced their disappointment and frustration that some players were asked to play two games in the space of 24 hours over the past weekend.

