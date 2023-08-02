President Higgins’ visit to open the Fleadh is cancelled

President Michael D. Higgins will not be attending the official opening of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Mullingar on Sunday, 6 August.

His visit had been up in the air for the last number of weeks due to health issues.

The President had undergone an operation on 11 July, which had been planned for some time, to alleviate persistent back pain.

The 82-year-old had hoped to be able to attend the event, according to the Áras an Uachtaráin Press Office, however they confirmed to Topic he will now be unable to do so.

“In line with medical advice, unfortunately the President will not be able to attend the Fleadh this year as he continues his rehabilitation programme following his recent successful back surgery,” they said.

President Higgins has missed a number of high-profile events on the President of Ireland’s calendar since the operation, including the Senior All-Ireland football and hurling finals.

He will now also be unable to attend the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship final in Croke Park on the same day as the Fleadh launch.

Last year on 31 July the President addressed crowds of over 4,000 people in Blackhall car park, for what was the highest attended opening ceremony in the history of Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann.