Pro-Palestinian protest in Mullingar on Sunday

A pro-Palestinian protest is to take place in Mullingar on Sunday, 15 October.

Taking place on the Market Square at 1.30pm, the protest is part of a series of nationwide demonstrations being organised by People Before Profit.

Almost 2,000 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since a massive Hamas attack on Israel last weekend, which claimed the lives of more than 1,200 people.

On Friday, Israel’s military warned that residents of northern Gaza should relocate to the southern half of the territory within 24 hours.

The United Nations said that such an evacuation would entail moving more than one million people and lead to “devastating humanitarian consequences.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that Israel is breaching humanitarian law through its punishment of Palestinian civilians and that Ireland will endeavour to see the opening of a humanitarian corridor to allow aid to reach Gaza.

“I believe by targeting civilians and by cutting off civilian infrastructure that is a breach of international humanitarian law and I think it’s very important for us as Ireland to make sure that that voice is brought to the table at European Union level,” he said.

“So yes, Hamas should release all of the hostages immediately. Israeli citizens and dual citizens alike.

“Israel is entirely justified in going after Hamas in Gaza and elsewhere, but operations that clearly affect civilians disproportionately are wrong, cutting off electricity, cutting off water. That’s not acceptable.”