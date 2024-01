A sea of sadness and shock swept through Mullingar and beyond last Thursday, 11 January when the death was learned of one of Westmeath’s most recognisable sons, Mick Price.

A Ballynacargy native, Mick, who was in his early 70s, was best known for taking on the role as chauffeur for the late Páidí Ó Sé, during his stint as Westmeath Senior Football Manager in 2003 and leading them to Leinster victory in 2004.