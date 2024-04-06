Rathwire school calls for safer traffic calming measures

By Diarmuid Sherry

A Killucan/Rathwire national school has asked councillors to get traffic calming measures outside its premises due to dangerous speeding from motorists. St Joseph’s NS Principal Sé McCarthy, said that motorists take risks outside the school buildings and lobbied councillors to install traffic calming measures.

Mr McCarthy said: “Essentially since the school opened, warning lights and and pedestrian crossings have been put in, but particularly the traffic coming from Kinnegad seems to be not slowing down.