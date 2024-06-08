Saturday, June 8, 2024
Recognition a ‘personal honour’ for Brigadier General Buckley

By Topic.ie

By Diarmuid Sherry
Brigadier General Ger Buckley said a Recognition Address held at Áras An Chontae, Mullingar was a “personal honour which is greatly appreciated” and that his life was “enriched” in the Defence Forces. The event was held by Mullingar Kinnegad District on Thursday, 30 May, in which Brigadier Buckley’s family, colleagues past and present, and councillors attended to pay recognition to his career in the Defence Forces.

Brigadier Buckley gave thanks to those who attended, and said he was accepting the address, not just on his behalf, but “on behalf of all the men and women of Óglaigh na hÉireann” and specifically those who served in Columb Barracks, Mullingar.

