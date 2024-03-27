Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Subscribe
Sign in

Record year for local Daffodil Day support

By marketing

By Lorraine Murphy
Marie O’Toole, co-ordinator of the Mullingar Daffodil Day fundraising committee, has said all signs point to 2024 being another brilliant year for the Irish Cancer Society fundraiser, which took place last Friday, 22 March. “There’s a real buzz, a real momentum around Daffodil Day,” she said. “It’s palpable. People are so generous and while we sell pins and other stock, many don’t ask for change.”

Although Daffodil Day is about fundraising, Marie says meeting people is also an important aspect of the day. “We love to take the time to talk to people and listen to their stories. Sometimes it is their own story, sometimes it is that of a family member. People always stop and share, whether they had a positive outcome or they lost a loved one. It’s not always positive unfortunately which makes this even more important.”

read_more
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
New Mercy Secondary School officially opened by Minister for Education
Next article
Niall Horan listed under “British” wealth index

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers