Friday, December 16, 2022
Residents of local apartments protest outside Dáil over construction defects

By Robert Kindregan
The Oaks residents Claire Garry and Bob McDermott and dogs pictured outside their apartment block.

Residents of The Oaks at Lakepoint Park took to the Dáil last Wednesday (7 December) in protest over construction defects in their 32-home apartment block.

Claire Ryan, a representative of The Oaks who was at the protest, is one of 100,000 homeowners around the country who have been affected by defects in homes constructed during the Celtic Tiger era.

It is estimated that defects such as structural defects, a lack of adequate fire safety measures and water ingress can be found in 80% of apartments and duplexes built between 1991 and 2013 with fire safety issues being the most prevalent defect.

The protest was organised by the Construction Defects Alliance and coincided on the same day as a Sinn Féin motion in the Dáil demanding fair redress to homeowners and tenants affected by building defects.

