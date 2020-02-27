Rural living yet only 50 minutes from Dublin

How would you like to own one of the Midlands top residential holdings in 2020?

‘Rose View’ offers peace and tranquility while only 15 minutes from Tullamore & Athlone and less than 50 minutes from the M50.

This residential farm is set on C.70.86 acres of prime agricultural land and comes with 140 metres of road frontage. It is located close to Moate town, this prime holding is being offered for sale by public auction on Thursday, 5th March 2020 at 3pm at the Grand Hotel, Moate.

The prospective buyer will find themselves living among the magnificent beech and oak trees which speckle the property, while mature hedgerows border the farm on one side and you can enjoy the sounds of the stream which enclose the land on the far end.

This traditional elevated five bedroom farmhouse is approached by a mature tree lined avenue set in the heart of the farm, together with outbuildings, hay sheds and other farm related buildings. The adjoining grazing land is laid out in eleven good sized, well-shaped paddocks and is suitable for many farming enterprises.

With possible development potential subject to planning approval, outbuildings include traditional out houses, a 4 span “A” roof shed with an adjoining 4 span lean-to. The yard also contains two dung steads and two silage pits. The lands are fully equipped for livestock farming.

The charming residence itself includes entrance porch, two bright reception rooms, kitchen, utility, secondary bedroom and guest W.C. on the ground floor. Upstairs there are four well-proportioned bedrooms and family bathroom. Dual heating systems in the form of a range and an oil fired boiler heat the house. A statement slate fireplace takes centre stage in the parlour while upstairs two of the bedrooms have beautiful Art Nouveau fireplaces fitted.

PVC windows, doors, soffit and facia were upgraded approximately ten years ago and while the house requires modernisation, it does tell an evolving story from its early fireplaces, through to the mid-century fitted wardrobes, the 1960’s very modern fitted kitchen and the early 1980’s aqua coloured wash hand basin with the mandatory matching splashback, this is history in the making! A new roof embraced change in the 21st Century for ‘Rose View’.

Clearly evident, the former owners continuously upgraded, yet maintained the character of their much loved home. Ballyscarvan is perfectly habitable and ready to move in to. Outside the front and rear yards have a tarmacadam surface. Services include electricity and phone, water is via a private well and waste is treated via a septic tank.

Properties of this teneure are rare and viewing is highly recommended. Contact Joint Agents GVM Auctioneers, Tullamore on 057 93-21196 or Kearney Auctioneers, Ballinahown, Athlone on 090 64-30127 today for further details as it goes under the hammer on Thursday, 5th March 2020 at 3pm at the Grand Hotel, Moate.