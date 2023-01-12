Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Subscribe
Sign in

Seamus Begley: Fleadh Committee mourns loss of trad legend

By Topic.ie
Seamus Begley

Members of the Mullingar Fleadh Committee joined the rest of the country and the world on Monday evening, 9 January, as news of the death of traditional musician and singer, Seamus Begley broke.

Hailing originally from Ballydavid, in south-west Kerry, Mr Begley, who had been in Limerick hospital, passed away after a short illness, aged 73 years.

Seamus was a renowned accordion player in particular, and a great singer, coming from a family that have a very long history of traditional music.

One of the highlights of the Fleadh in 2022 was the concert Seamus played at in the Cathedral of Christ the King on Wednesday, 3 August, with traditional band Teáda.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Kinnegad and local communities shocked at man’s tragic passing
Next article
Mullingar retailers revel in first restriction-free Christmas in two years

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers