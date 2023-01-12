Seamus Begley: Fleadh Committee mourns loss of trad legend

Members of the Mullingar Fleadh Committee joined the rest of the country and the world on Monday evening, 9 January, as news of the death of traditional musician and singer, Seamus Begley broke.

Hailing originally from Ballydavid, in south-west Kerry, Mr Begley, who had been in Limerick hospital, passed away after a short illness, aged 73 years.

Seamus was a renowned accordion player in particular, and a great singer, coming from a family that have a very long history of traditional music.

One of the highlights of the Fleadh in 2022 was the concert Seamus played at in the Cathedral of Christ the King on Wednesday, 3 August, with traditional band Teáda.