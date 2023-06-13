Friday, June 16, 2023
‘Shame on you’ – Moate principal slams Leaving Certificate Maths paper

By Topic.ie
Tom Lowry, principal of Moate Community School

A Westmeath school principal has lodged a complaint to the State Examinations Commission, following last Friday’s Leaving Cert maths higher level Paper 1, which he says left many students in tears.

“I have one message for the SEC – shame on you,” said Tom Lowry, principal of Moate Community School.

With more than 20 years experience teaching maths at higher level, Mr Lowry said both he and he colleagues who teach maths found the paper to be “most certainly the most difficult maths papers in the last 10 years”.

