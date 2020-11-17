Shock as Foley steps down as GAA Chairman

There was widespread shock across the GAA community in Westmeath when it was learned this week that Billy Foley is to step down as County Board Chairman at the upcoming County Convention.

Mr Foley has been three years at the helm and has made a big impression during his tenure. The Brownstown club man has served in a number of positions in Westmeath GAA, including the Hurling Board, the Supporters Group and Coaching and Games.

He was regarded as a unifying figure and his decision to depart is a blow to the county at a difficult time, with Covid-19 adding to the financial stress for Westmeath and all smaller counties.