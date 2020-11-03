Slick Westmeath forwards put Longford to the sword

By Damien Maher



Impressive Westmeath produced a wonderful to display to deny Longford in the opening round of the All-Ireland Intermediate Ladies Football Championship, at Our Lady Of Lourdes Park, Mullahoran, Co. Cavan, last Saturday afternoon.

Making light of the stormy conditions, the well drilled Lake County side combined well to get some quality scores in a dominant victory and can now look forward to a second round match against Louth on Sunday week.

The starting Westmeath forward line looked formidable and the lively sextet delivered 5-7 from play, making for a Hallowe’en nightmare for the Longford defence. Westmeath led by 5-4 to 1-4 at half-time and that 12-point advantage could have been even greater given their utter dominance at times.