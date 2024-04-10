Snappy days! Killucan social media guru bags top award

A Killucan social media marketing executive has been celebrating in recent weeks, following her success at a prestigious wedding awards. Áine Leech – who has been making a name for herself in the social media marketing game for the past number of years – bagged the award for Wedding Content Creator of the Year at the recent weddingsonline Awards, which took place in Kilkenny in early March.

A daughter of Liam and Mary Leech, Áine’s path into the word of social media marketing began some years ago, when she worked with female-focused website her.ie, before taking the plunge and going solo in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.