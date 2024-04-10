Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Subscribe
Sign in

Snappy days! Killucan social media guru bags top award

By marketing

A Killucan social media marketing executive has been celebrating in recent weeks, following her success at a prestigious wedding awards. Áine Leech – who has been making a name for herself in the social media marketing game for the past number of years – bagged the award for Wedding Content Creator of the Year at the recent weddingsonline Awards, which took place in Kilkenny in early March.

A daughter of Liam and Mary Leech, Áine’s path into the word of social media marketing began some years ago, when she worked with female-focused website her.ie, before taking the plunge and going solo in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

read_more
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Shock and sadness at sudden passing of Paddy Dunican
Next article
Jason Keelan – Never assume anything

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers