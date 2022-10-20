Space, style and location: four bedroom property has it all

Detached four bedroom, three bathroom dormer bungalow

Killulagh, Delvin, N91 NX47

Asking Price €349,950

Space, style, location – this four bedroom, three bathroom dormer bungalow in Killulagh, Delvin has it all.

This superbly presented architecturally designed dormer bungalow with modern open plan kitchen/dining/living room is finished to an impeccable standard throughout. It boasts double height ceilings with natural light seeping through to all areas and a fantastic view of the countryside and close access to Dysart lakes for fishing.

The bungalow is approximately 193 sq.meters (2,079 sq.ft) and was built in 2007, on a 0.6 acre site. There is a double gated entrance to the tarmac driveway and beautifully maintained gardens to the front and rear, set in lawn with newly planted hedging and trees.

The detached block-built garage with a concrete base, power supply and roller door, side door and window, stylishly completes the exterior of the property, as well as offering ample extra secure space.

Accommodation

The ground floor accommodation briefly comprises of a spacious, welcoming entrance hallway which leads to all the living accommodation. Double doors lead to the open plan kitchen/dining/living room with triple aspect, tiled flooring and fitted kitchen units, offering ample storage space. A Stanley solid fuel stove (piped for back boiler) keeps downstairs cosy all year round.

The utility room is off the kitchen and is complete with fitted units for further storage. A guest WC with tiled flooring is located nearby as well as the access door to the large rear garden. There are two double downstairs bedrooms, both with laminate flooring and one with floor to ceiling fitted wardrobe. The main family bathroom is fully tiled with three-piece suite and separate shower cubicle.

The first floor contains a spacious landing with laminate flooring and large walk in hot-press. One double bedroom with laminate flooring and a walk in wardrobe offers a private space on the first floor. The fourth mezzanine bedroom is currently being used as a living room with a solid fuel stove and railings overlooking the dining area.

It is worth noting that included in the sale are the Hotpoint electric oven, Becko electric hob, extractor fan, dishwasher, washing machine, blinds, double bed in upstairs bedroom, dining room table and ten chairs, fixtures and fittings.

Exterior

The exterior of this home is equally as well maintained as the interior, with manicured lawns front and rear, recently planted laurel hedging and a selection of trees, tarmac driveway and detached garage. The area is well catered for with public and local link bus services. The local link bus passes the house and goes to Mullingar twice weekly. The school bus route for post primary schools in Mullingar is nearby at the junction for the Mullingar/Delvin Road and bus routes for post primary schools in Kells and Athboy are to the rear. The N51, N52 and M4 roads are a short driving distance away.

Special features and services to keep in mind when considering this property are the space available to you on this 0.6 acre site and the style and high level of finish of the property, which would make a perfect family home.

The location is another important feature; you’re just 1.5km drive to Bluebell Montessori and St Livinus Church, 3km to St Tolas primary school, 30 minutes drive to Maynooth, 50 minutes drive to Dublin, 5.5km to Delvin, 11km to Killucan, 19km to Mullingar and close to all school bus routes for post primary schools.

Viewing is highly recommended for this C2 energy rated property in Killulagh.

Viewing is highly recommended for this C2 energy rated property in Killulagh.