Spacious Kinnegad property is finished to high a standard throughout

5 Kinsbury, Kinnegad

four bedroom,

two bathroom,

detached property

Asking price €310,000

John Coyne Estates, Kinnegad are delighted to present this exceptional four bedroom, two bathroom detached bungalow to the market, situated in the highly sought after Kinsbury development in Kinnegad.

This c3 energy rated property is a small, low density development of only 18 homes and benefits from great privacy and ease of access to all amenities on offer in the town of Kinnegad and surrounds. You’re only a few minutes walk away from the primary school, GAA and soccer clubs, pubs, EuroSpar, Tesco, Aldi, restaurants and excellent public transport links.

Finished to high a standard throughout, this property offers you the perfect opportunity to acquire a beautiful detached family home in a convenient location, at an affordable price.

The property is situated in a space that affords plenty of natural light and being a detached property, there is plenty of space to the front and rear of the building, along with a spacious interior. The bright welcoming entrance hallway has new laminate flooring and a neutral colour scheme. The sitting room has an abundance of natural light and the eye is immediately drawn to the very attractive fireplace. There is an open plan kitchen – dining area, with high quality solid kitchen units with appliances included. The utility room to the rear of the building has a washing machine and access to the spacious rear garden.

Down the hallway is the en-suite master bedroom; a double bedroom with built-in wardrobes and carpet. The en-suite is complete with a toilet, wash-hand-basin and an electric shower.

Bedroom two is a double bedroom with carpet and built in wardrobes and bedroom three is a double bedroom with a rear facing aspect and built in wardrobes. Bedroom four is a single room with carpet and built-in wardrobes.

The family bathroom has a three piece bath, wash-hand-basin (with storage underneath) and toilet and features a vinyl floor.

The property has attractive front and back gardens, a garden shed at the rear of the property and ample off-street parking.

Special features to take into account when considering this property are the inclusion of appliances, oil fired central heating, double glazed pvc windows, blinds included throughout the house, the very private rear garden, the en-suite master bedroom, the highly sought after town centre development of only 18 detached homes and the great location, keeping in mind the property is just about 50 minutes drive to the capital.

It is expected that this property will attract a quick sale; viewing is therefore highly recommended.

Call John Coyne Estates today, on phone number 044 936 2500.

For more information, click here