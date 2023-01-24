St. Finian’s College crowned All-Ireland U16 ‘C’ basketball champions

The St Finian’s College Under 16 boys Basketball team made the trip to the National Basketball Arena on Wednesday last 18 January in search of a national title in the Pinergy Division ‘C’ Cup final.

Waiting for them in the final were Castlrea CS from Roscommon. Both teams enjoyed great success on their path to the All-Ireland Cup final. St Finian’s overcame CBS Midleton of Cork 49-33 away from home before making the trip down to the University of Limerick to overcome Causeway Comprehensive of Kerry 58-20 in the semi-final and book their place in the All-Ireland final.

St Finian’s started the first quarter of the final strongly opening up an eight point lead with baskets from Ryan Bell, Rian Keaveney and an impressive 3-pointer from Alfie Murray enabling St Finian’s to go into the second quarter leading 17-9.