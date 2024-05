Final preparation are being made to this year’s EuroProjekt car show, which returns to Kilbeggan on Saturday and Sunday, 18 and 19 May.

Hosted by Midlands Volkswagen (MLVW), the weekend of activities is expected to draw thousands of motor enthusiasts from Ireland and beyond, with hundreds of cars set to go on display.

MLVW committee member Darren Lynch explained the background to the show, which has been taking place annually since 2015.