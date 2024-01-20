Storm Isha: Castlepollard Bingo cancelled By Topic.ie 20 January 2024 In light of Storm Isha, Castlepollard Bingo scheduled for Sunday night, 21 January is cancelled. Bingo will return as normal the following Sunday, 28 January. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppTelegram Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful! Subscribe to our newsletter Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. SUBSCRIBE Previous articleThe late Jim Moore was a larger than life character You may have missed... When Cillian Murphy came to Multyfarnham 19 January 2024 Westmeath students take on the world at Young Scientist Expo 17 January 2024 Profound sadness on passing of Mick Price 17 January 2024 New data reveals trends in Westmeath’s labour force 17 January 2024 Free Blood Pressure checks Available this Thursday 17 January 2024 Mullingar assault: Gardaí seek witnesses 10 January 2024