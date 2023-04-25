Streete property is country living at its best

Four-bedroom bungalow with detached garage

Barradrum, Streete

Asking Price €235,000

It’s not often a gem of a property in the country comes to the market these-days, but this wonderful four-bedroom bungalow with detached garage, all set on an approximately 0.5-acres mature site is one such treasure.

Early viewing on this home is highly recommended as it is not expected to be long on the market, now that the word is out it’s for sale.

This jewel is superbly located at the edge of Streete village, approx four kilometres from the N4 motorway and about 20-minute drive to Mullingar and Edgeworthstown. St Fintan’s primary school Lismacaffrey is just 4.5km away and the location is on the school bus route to Mullingar and Granard.

The E2 energy rated property accommodation consists of an L shaped entrance hall with carpet flooring. An archway gives access to the sitting room, also with carpet flooring and an open solid fuel fireplace with a brick surround. There is one spacious double bedroom off the sitting room, with a built-in wardrobe and front aspect.

The kitchen is to the rear of the property, with dual aspect, country style wall and floor units with timber worktops, Twyford sink with mixer taps, coving, laminate flooring and a door to side for access and the garden.

The hallway gives access to the further three bedrooms and the family bathroom, which has a three-piece suite and tiled shower cubicle.

The exterior of this home is well maintained with tarmac driveway, gardens in lawn and a block-built garage with roller door, power points, lights, concrete base and a door to the side

area, offering additional storage space.

The location of this property is perfect for a family who enjoy the benefits of living in the countryside. Amenities in the area include the Streete community centre for GAA, bowling for the elderly, GAA Score Irish music group, children’s playground, Boherquill Ramblers walking club, Rathowen primary school for Irish music.

In the nearby Coole village and local towns such as Mullingar, there are excellent Health Centres with doctors, dental and physiotherapy services. Edgeworthstown train station is approx 12km from the property proving a reliable service to and from Dublin.

Castlepollard is around 16km away, offering a host of amenities including Tesco shopping centre, Derravarragh Hotel, local shops, two primary schools and a post primary school, churches, coffee shops, beauty salons and all necessary amenities both social and essential to hand.

The property is within easy access of many lakes and rivers for water sport and fishing enthusiasts. The pristine Tullynally Castle, gardens and forestry walks is also on your doorstep.

Included in the sale are the carpets, curtains, light fittings as well as fixtures and fittings.

Special features and services to keep in mind when considering this property are the great location – just minutes’ drive to Rathowen, Mullingar and Edgeworthstown, the space available outside – perfect for a private playground or development into a kitchen garden where you can grow your own food, the additional block garage, oil fuelled central heating, own septic tank, mains water, the tarmac driveway and much more.

This is definitely a property to seriously consider as your family home.

Contact Sherry FitzGerald Davitt & Davitt on 044 934 0000 today to book your viewing slot.

