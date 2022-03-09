Thursday, March 10, 2022
Students working hard to be stage-ready!

By Admin
Third and fourth class from St Anne's N.S. Tyrellspass are delighted to be part of Mullingar Voices.

Last week Topic gave you a taste of what Mullingar Voices is all about and this week we are happy to bring you some more news and photographs of the hard working students who are preparing for their show to take place in the Mullingar Arts Centre this weekend, on Friday, March 11, Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13, at 8pm each evening.

Arranged by Maedhbh Hughes, Mullingar Voices is a selection of songs that have been written by local musicians, now transformed into a choral celebration.

Eleven Westmeath schools are taking part in the Mullingar Voices project, along with Mullingar Arts Centre stage schools and Youth theatre students, as well as well-known local musicians.

