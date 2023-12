Support is growing for an additional secondary school in Mullingar to cope with the town’s growing population.

Cllr Ken Glynn proposed that Westmeath County Council contact the Department of Education regarding the development at a Municipal District meeting for Mullingar–Kinnegad on Monday, 11 December. Glynn said he had first proposed this “seven or eight years ago” and added “quite a lot of houses” are materialising as more people move into Mullingar.