Thursday, April 20, 2023
Subscribe
Sign in

Taxi rank deemed unsafe by local drivers

By Robert Kindregan
Dominick Street taxi rank

Delivery trucks, cars and couriers are constantly disrupting the business of taxis at the Dominick Street taxi rank, it has been claimed.

Issues of safety have also been raised to the Westmeath Topic this week by local taxi drivers who fear there may be an accident at the designated bay if changes are not made.

The rank is used by private vehicles for parking on a daily basis, often blocking in taxis which are becoming increasingly frustrated over the issue.

Large lorries can be parked at the bay for hours at a time delivering to pubs and restaurants on the street while taking up vital taxi space.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Five bedrooms, six bathrooms…here’s a house to treasure!
Next article
Ted Wright announced as finalist in EY Entrepreneur Of The Year competition

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers