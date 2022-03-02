Tesco deny security workers treated unfairly and will continue to engage

Claims by a Mullingar Tesco security worker that he is being unfairly treated and disposed off like rubbish under a restructuring of staff have been rejected by the company.

James McGrath, who has been employed by Tesco as a security officer in Mullingar for the past 17 years, is fearful about his future and is outraged at the way he and his colleagues are being treated, having worked so diligently during the pandemic.

However, Tesco Ireland pointed out there are no redundancies or job losses planned and that security staff will retain benefits when they transfer to their partner company, OCS.

“International facilities manager OCS has been the trusted security partner of Tesco Ireland for over a decade, supplying two-thirds of our security and the best possible levels of expertise through its officers. As security has become more specialised and challenging in recent years, we are extending our relationship with OCS to provide all our security needs,” the company said in a statement.