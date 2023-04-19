The Academic praised by President Joe Biden following Ballina gig

Mullingar band The Academic had the opportunity to meet U.S. President Joe Biden following their performance for the 46th President in Ballina last Friday, 14 April.

The band were selected alongside The Coronas and The Chieftains for the event, where it was estimated there were 27,000 people in attendance on the banks of the River Moy.

Consisting of Craig Fitzgerald, Dean Gavin, and brothers Matthew and Stephen Murtagh, the band were singled out by Biden in his farewell speech as he said, “you were amazing, The Academic” in his opening remarks.