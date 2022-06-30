Thursday, June 30, 2022
The Downs end 17-year League famine

By Admin
Team captains Mark Kelly and Luke Loughlin raise the cup.

The Downs, under new manager Lar Wall, produced an impressive display to deny Coralstown/Kinnegad and claim the All County Football League Division 1 title, at TEG Cusack Park last Sunday.

In what was the highlight of the weekend, Wall’s charges came from seven points adrift to deny their neighbours in an extra-time thriller.

Coralstown/Kinnegad ought to have secured victory in normal time, but their game management deserted them in the closing moments: in attempting to work a free short out of defence, they were overturned by The Downs, who got the equalising score through Kevin O’Sullivan to force extra-time.

