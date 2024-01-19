Sunday, January 21, 2024
Subscribe
Sign in

The late Jim Moore was a larger than life character

By Topic.ie
Left: The late Jim Moore. Right: Jim Moore on right, pictured with his brother Martin and Larry McCarthy, President of the GAA.

There was a deep sense of sadness and a feeling of great loss when news broke of the death of Jim Moore from Tudenham, Mullingar on Sunday, 3 December, 2023.

Jim, who was born in Galway, grew up in Mullingar before spending much of his life in London, England, where he was a successful businessman.

While living a large part of his life in England, Jim never forgot his roots and returned home to Mullingar regularly for family visits, various functions and always at Christmas time.

Jim, apart from being a great businessman was also a great sportsman and after playing for The Downs GAA Club and Mullingar Town FC he remained heavily involved in many sports clubs in Ealing, London and in Mullingar.

read_more

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
When Cillian Murphy came to Multyfarnham
Next article
Storm Isha: Castlepollard Bingo cancelled

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers