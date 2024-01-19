The late Jim Moore was a larger than life character

There was a deep sense of sadness and a feeling of great loss when news broke of the death of Jim Moore from Tudenham, Mullingar on Sunday, 3 December, 2023.

Jim, who was born in Galway, grew up in Mullingar before spending much of his life in London, England, where he was a successful businessman.

While living a large part of his life in England, Jim never forgot his roots and returned home to Mullingar regularly for family visits, various functions and always at Christmas time.

Jim, apart from being a great businessman was also a great sportsman and after playing for The Downs GAA Club and Mullingar Town FC he remained heavily involved in many sports clubs in Ealing, London and in Mullingar.