The late Sean Brennan was a very popular member of the community

It was with great sadness that the people of Mullingar learned of the death of Sean Brennan of Greenpark Close, Ballymahon Road, Mullingar, a man who left his mark on the local community from the time he arrived as a Garda in Mullingar.

Sean who died suddenly on Monday, 22 March 2021, was the beloved husband of the late Grace Brennan, another great community activist, who passed away just a year previously, in February 2020.

Sean was a retired member of An Garda Síochana and many retired members of the Gardaí attended Sean’s funeral which took place in the Cathedral of Christ The King Mullingar on Thursday last, 25 March, and provided a guard of honour afterwards.

How appropriate it was that his funeral took place in the Cathedral as Sean was a regular attendee at 10am Mass in the Cathedral, often sitting by the pulpit while reading his misalette, or indeed attending 9.15am Mass at St Paul’s.