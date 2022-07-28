40 Ardilaun Green, Mullingar

4 bedroom – three bathroom semi-detached

Asking Price €224,950

Located in the west of Mullingar town, this exceptional four-bedroom property would make the perfect family home. The four bedroom, four bathroom semi-detached is ideally located, with all necessary amenities walking distance away.

Schools, shops, butchers, medical centres, sports associations are all just walking distance from 40, Ardilaun Green. The large rear garden offers a safe playing area for the children with enough space left to create your own flower garden or vegetable patch. The property portraits excellent décor throughout and has the advantage of having one ground floor bedroom and a spacious driveway and parking area.

The accommodation in this C2 energy rated property, briefly comprises an entrance hall with laminate floor, which leads to the living room, which also has laminate floor and a cast-iron open fireplace. The kitchen / dining room is open plan and is fully fitted with ample storage and laminate floor. Patio doors give access to the large back garden. Just off the kitchen is a utility room with extra storage and a back door entrance. A useful guest WC with floor tiling is located next to the ground floor bedroom with laminate floor. This completes the ground floor accommodation.

The first floor consists of a landing with timber flooring and a three piece family bathroom with wall and floor tiling and fitted shower. The remaining three bedrooms have timber flooring and two of the rooms have built in wardrobes, while the master comes en-suite.

This property is ideally located close to town centre and affords easy access to the N4 and N56 roads. It has a high heat retention and is an ideal starter or family home.

Viewing of this property is highly recommended. Contact Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt & Davitt today on 044 934 0000, to book your viewing slot.

For more information click here.