Three wins out of three…but some improvement needed

By Paul O’Donovan. There was a large contingent of Westmeath supporters in the scenic setting of Echelon Park, Aughrim, last Sunday afternoon to witness Westmeath record a six-point victory over Wicklow in their third Allianz League game this year. And while all Westmeath supporters will be delighted that Dessie Dolan and his side have now recored three wins out of three games, those same Westmeath supporters will agree that there is still a good deal of work to be done before Westmeath can feel pleased with their performances.

On Sunday last, against a dogged, battle hardy, but very limited Wicklow side, Westmeath coughed up a number of goal opportunities, opportunities that on another day a more clinical side would have finished to the net.